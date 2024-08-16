'Team Aapko Miss Karegi Lekin...': PM Modi Tells Ex-Hockey Player Sreejesh After His Final Match At Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with hockey player PR Sreejesh at his residence. This interaction was held after the Indian hockey team that participated in Paris 2024 returned to the country with a bronze medal.

The iconic showed his stealth at the games as he warded off goals after his team met defeat in the semifinal match. PR Sreejesh marked the final match of his career this year with the Bronze-winning hockey match at the Summer Games .

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's hockey team scripted history on August 8 with 2-1 victory against Spain. This marks second consecutive bronze medal in the Olympics for the country.

| Indian hockey team receives heroic welcome at Delhi Airport | Watch

PM Modi posed the question ,“Sreejesh appne ye retire hone ka nirnaye pehle hi karliya tha? (Sreejesh did you make the retirement decision before),” during his interaction with the Indian Olympic contingent at his residence. Congratulating the hockey team PM Modi said,“Ye team aapko miss karegi lekin aapki team ne shaandar vidayi di, team ko bhadayi.”

| Indian Men's Hockey team celebrate as they arrive in Delhi with Olympic bronze

The 36-year-old PR Sreejesh said,“Thoda saal se soch raha tha, mere team wolon ne bola bhai kab chodega (Was thinking about it for the past few years, my teammates said brother when will you leave hockey).” He said that he joined the training camp in 2002 and played his first international match in 2004 in the junior team.

The Indian field hockey player underscored that he wanted to take retirement from a good platform and Olympics served as the best place to make this decision.

| Gautam Gambhir trolled as India loses series against Sri Lanka after 27 years

The Prime Minister further noted, "It is an honour to have you all here... PR Sreejesh proved why he is known as 'The Wall'. Everyone who won a medal and even those who lost by a point, reiterated that this saga will not stop unless they win a Gold," reported ANI.





In the Olympics, this is India's 13th bronze medal overall in the national game.