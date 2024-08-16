Pakistan Reports Three Mpox Cases, Patients Came From UAE, Says Health Authorities

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pakistan has confirmed its first monkeypox case of the year after a man who recently returned from Saudi Arabia tested positive for the virus, ANI reported citing local ARY News.

The 34-year-old male resident of Mardan arrived in Pakistan on August 3 and developed symptoms shortly after arriving in Peshawar and reached out to the hospital for testing.

The diagnosis was confirmed by Khyber Medical University in Peshawar, as per the report which cited the of Health, ANI said.

His positive diagnosis was confirmed on August 13, marking the first reported case of monkeypox in Pakistan for 2024.

Health officials have begun contact tracing efforts to identify and monitor individuals who were in close contact with the patient, including fellow passengers on his flight from Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in 2023, three passengers were diagnosed with monkeypox at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

The Director General Health told the media that all three passengers were Pakistani citizens aged between 30 and 45. The passengers have been admitted to the infectious disease hospital.

Monkeypox remains a significant global health issue, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting 99,518 cases and 208 deaths across 122 countries.

According to ARY News, the virus, which spreads through close contact, presents with symptoms such as fever, rash, and body aches, typically lasting 2 to 4 weeks. Despite the spread, the WHO notes that 99 per cent of those infected survive.

In Pakistan, 11 cases have been reported since April 2023, with one resulting in death.

The National Institute of Health has issued an advisory outlining guidelines for managing and preventing the spread of monkeypox, urging continued vigilance and public health monitoring.



(With inputs from ANI)