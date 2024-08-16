Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 16: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) rate has been falling in Kolkata and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on 16th of August 2024

The Price of Gold in Kolkata today, August 16 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,725 and ₹7,061 for 24 carat

1 gram - ₹6,725

₹6,725 (yesterday)

8 grams - ₹ 53,800 ₹ 53,800 (yesterday)

10 grams - ₹ 67,250 ₹67,250 (yesterday)

1 gram - ₹7,061

₹7,061 (Yesterday)

8 grams - ₹ 56,488

₹ 56,488 (yesterday)

10 grams - ₹ 70,610

₹ 70,610 (Yesterday)

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹56,488

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 14th of August was ₹56,488

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 13th of August was ₹56,576