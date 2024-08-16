23.7 Million Afghans Dependent On Humanitarian Aid, OCHA Reports

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported this week that 23.7 million people in Afghanistan are reliant on humanitarian aid.

OCHA stated in a post on X on Tuesday that 48 percent of Afghanistan's population lives below the poverty line, and 12.4 percent are experiencing food insecurity.

The UN office highlighted that economic poverty has significantly worsened in recent years.

According to OCHA, of the more than $30 billion budget requested by the organization for 2024, only 25 percent has been funded.

The agency has urged countries and aid organizations to maintain their support through humanitarian aid distribution programs in Afghanistan.

Amid these concerns, several other aid organizations have also warned that Afghanistan is facing one of the world's largest and most complex humanitarian crises.

Since the Taliban took power, Afghanistan has been marked by severe restrictions on human rights, particularly for women and girls. Over the past three years, there has been a notable suppression of girls' education and severe violations of human rights, further aggravating the humanitarian situation.

The international community remains concerned about the Taliban's policies and their impact on humanitarian efforts.

The restrictive measures and human rights abuses under the current regime have exacerbated the country's dependence on aid and hindered progress toward long-term recovery and stability.

