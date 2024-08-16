Agriculture Analytics Market To Surge USD 3.48 Billion By 2032, Driven By A Robust CAGR Of 28.57% Analytica Global

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agriculture Analytics Market

Global Agriculture Analytics Size Was Estimated At USD 1.23 Billion In 2023 & Projected To Reach USD 3.48 Billion By 2032, At CAGR Of 15.17% (2024-2032)

According to a research report published by Analytica Global, Companies covered: IBM Corporation, Deere & Company (John Deere), Trimble Inc., SAP SE, Monsanto Company (acquired by Bayer AG), Taranis, Farmers Edge, Agribotix LLC, Ag Leader Technology, The Climate Corporation (a subsidiary of Bayer AG)

According to Analytica global, Global Agriculture Analytics Market Size Was Estimated At USD 1.23 Billion In 2023 And Is Projected To Reach USD 3.48 Billion By 2032, At CAGR Of 15.17% (2024-2032)

Advanced technologies such as cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things are currently being applied to automate and manage various aspects of farming operations, including field, animal, and crop management. The increasing global demand for food is compelling the agricultural sectors to embrace advanced technologies. Because of the fast increase in population, the food demand in the future is expected to more than double. Therefore, it is expected that the agricultural sector will employ agro-analytics technology to tackle upcoming challenges. The availability of fertile land is dwindling. Urbanization, water scarcity, climate change, and population growth are all playing a major role in affecting agricultural land. Industries and the government are advocating for vertical farming and urban farming in order to tackle the increasing food demand. In addition, farmers can improve overall production and efficiency by using analytics solutions to make more informed decisions. Therefore, it is forecasted that the utilization of advanced technology by landowners to enhance crop yield and boost investment in the farming industry will play a crucial role in driving the growth of the global market. Farmers face immense pressure to increase their food production because of the rising global population and the corresponding higher need for food. Moreover, farmers are facing challenges such as changing weather conditions and declining soil health, which are hindering their ability to maximize crop production. Given the complexity of the situation, more and more landowners are adopting analytical farming solutions. These solutions utilize technologies like drones, GPS, and GNSS to improve decision-making and efficiency in agricultural practices and management. Nevertheless, farmers' limited knowledge about the benefits and uses of agricultural analytics is a major barrier to expansion. The global growth outlook is promising.

Explore important industry information over 200 pages including 110 data tables and visual aids in the report on the "Agriculture Analytics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis". It covers Offerings (Solutions and Services), Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Farming, and Vertical Farming), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), and Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), for Analysis and Forecast 2024 – 2032.

The service segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the agriculture analytics market during the projected timeframe.

The agriculture analytics market is categorized into solutions and services based on the products available. Out of these, it is expected that the service segment will have the largest portion of the agriculture analytics market worldwide in the coming period. Farmers' lack of knowledge and comprehension about how to utilize advanced agricultural analytical tools is the primary cause of the increase. This absence of expertise is anticipated to result in an expansion of the service industry in the market. Analytical solution providers play a crucial role in expanding the market by offering critical services like system integration, deployment, training, and advice. These services could help bridge the knowledge gap and improve the utilization of agricultural analytics systems by simplifying the installation process.

The livestock farming segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the agriculture analytics market during the projected timeframe.

The agriculture analytics market is segmented into precision farming, livestock farming, and vertical farming based on the type of agriculture. Out of these, the livestock sector is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the worldwide agriculture analytics market throughout the projected period. Using agriculture analytics services and solutions for livestock farming allows for the collection of real-time data on various aspects such as animal health, feeding patterns, hygienic practices, and location monitoring. This aids in enhancing livestock management practices and boosting the quality and productivity of the output. Livestock farming utilizes a range of technological tools such as feeding systems, robotic milking machines, GPS, RFID, and farm management systems to increase farm productivity.

The on-premises segment is predicted for the largest revenue share in the global agriculture analytics market during the estimated period.

The global agriculture analytics market is categorized into cloud and on-premises based on the deployment mode. Of these, the on-premises sector is expected to have the most significant portion of revenue in the worldwide agriculture analytics market over the projected time frame. Global demand for on-premises farm analytics is driven by consumers' worries about data security. The main users of on-site agricultural analytics are large farms that have stronger financial standings.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global agriculture analytics market over the predicted timeframe.

It is expected that North America will have the biggest portion of the worldwide agriculture analytics market during the projected period. Because of the well-developed infrastructure in the area, it is easier to seamlessly integrate analytical services. Possessing a robust and well-established infrastructure simplifies the process of accessing and utilizing advanced analytics solutions for agricultural activities. The increasing awareness among North American farmers about the benefits of sensor and analytics technologies is also expected to drive the demand for agriculture analytics solutions. This enhanced knowledge allows farmers to utilize such technologies for boosting farm yields and enhancing operational efficiency, consequently fueling the constant growth of the region's agriculture analytics market.

Market Segmentation:

1 Type

.Descriptive Analytics

.Predictive Analytics

.Prescriptive Analytics

2 Application

.Crop Management

.Soil Management

.Weather Forecasting

.Pest and Disease Management

.Supply Chain Management

3 Deployment On-Premises

4 End-User

.Farmers

.Agricultural Enterprises

.Government Agencies

5 Trends

.Integration with IoT

.Artificial Intelligence

.Big Data Analytics

6 Region

.North America

.Europe

.Asia-Pacific

.Latin America

.Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

.IBM Corporation: Global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America)

.Deere & Company (John Deere): North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific

.Trimble Inc.: Global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America)

.SAP SE: Global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America)

.Monsanto Company (Bayer AG): North America, Latin America, Europe

.Taranis: North America, Latin America, Europe

.Farmers Edge: North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia

.Agribotix LLC: North America, potential in Europe and Latin America

.Ag Leader Technology: North America, Europe, Latin America

.The Climate Corporation (Bayer AG): Global (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific)

Recent Development:

.June 26, 2024 -- As sports fans worldwide tune in to a myriad of athletic events this summer, new research commissioned by IBM (NYSE: IBM) reveals a growing generational shift and acceptance of technology-driven experiences that will impact the future of sports consumption.

.June 19, 2024 -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) has introduced the Trimble R980 GNSS system, the newest addition to its Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver portfolio. Building upon premium features available on Trimble's latest receiver models, including the Trimble ProPoint® positioning engine, the new R980 adds several new elements including upgraded communication capabilities to support uninterrupted field operations.

Some key questions answered in the Agriculture Analytics Market:

Q. What is the current size and growth rate of the agriculture analytics market?

Q. What are the main drivers and challenges influencing the growth of agriculture analytics?

Q. What types of analytics solutions (e.g., predictive, prescriptive) are most commonly used in agriculture?

Q. How are big data and IoT technologies transforming agriculture analytics?

Q. Who are the leading players in the agriculture analytics market and what are their key offerings?

Q. What are the emerging trends and innovations shaping the future of agriculture analytics?

