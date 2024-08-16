Gripping Psychological Thriller 'Intent Unknown' Now Available On Tubi And Amazon Prime Video

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ironwood, Michigan – August 13th, 2024 - Intent Unknown, the psychological thriller shot in Keokuk and Fort Madison, Iowa, is now available to stream on Tubi and Prime Video. The is co-written & executive produced by director Terence Gordon and Ironwood native Beth Deacon.



Intent Unknown is a production by TNG Films, owned by Terence Gordon. Deus Beni handled the cinematography and color grading, along with his crew, Cruse Arrington on camera operation and Noel Barthalomew on sound.



The premise of the film involves four college psychology students presented with an assignment to test human behavior. Protagonist Harper (portrayed by Lucy Deacon) selects her secluded home on the bluff as the ideal spot for the experiment, and along with her classmates Luna (Breanna Porter), Amelia (Analysa Jackson), and Chase (Cameron Muston), extends an invitation to Harold (Ricky Bartlett), a complete stranger, igniting a series of events that will permanently transform their lives. Joining these promising newcomers are industry stalwarts Eric Roberts and Julianne Michelle.



"TNG FILMS presents a truly enthralling investigation into human behavior, decisions, and the repercussions that emerge when limits are tested," said the film's associate producer Adrienne Mazzone. "Viewers will embark upon a cinematic voyage into the intricacies of the psyche, where sanity and ethics teeter on the edge."



Terence said it was great working with everyone on this film. "There were plenty of long days on set, but we were one big family. To think we set out to make one film and now it's turned into a trilogy is pretty amazing. We look forward to audiences enjoying the story we've created."



The film previously premiered this March at the Historic Ironwood Theatre in Beth's hometown. While Beth has numerous film projects in development, this marks her first film debut. She leapt into screenwriting and producing after the publication of her first book, "7 Doors In" and she hasn't looked back since. Beth is also creator and executive producer of the series, "Seven Doors" which is in development and inspired by her book.



"Creating a safe space where artists are given the opportunity to learn, and grow is what our team has always been about. I love that we get to do this. It's everything," said Anita Sayago of Edana Entertainment, a producer on the film.

