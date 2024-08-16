Prime Minister, Iran's Acting FM Discuss Ties, Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call today, August 15, with the Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Ali Bagheri Kani.

The call dealt with discussing cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and develop them.

Discussions also dealt with the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, developments of the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, and the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, stressing the need for calm and de-escalation in the region.



