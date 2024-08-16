Bahrain King's Special Representative Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: The Special Representative of HM the King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain HH Mohammed bin Mubarak Al-Khalifa met Thursday with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bahrain Sultan bin Ali Al Khater.



During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and develop them.



The Special Representative of HM the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain welcomed the new Qatari Ambassador, wishing him success in carrying out his duties.