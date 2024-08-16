Bahrain King's Special Representative Meets Qatar's Ambassador
Date
8/16/2024 12:04:59 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Manama: The Special Representative of HM the King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain HH sheikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al-Khalifa met Thursday with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bahrain Sultan bin Ali Al Khater.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and develop them.
The Special Representative of HM the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain welcomed the new Qatari Ambassador, wishing him success in carrying out his duties.
MENAFN16082024000063011010ID1108561250
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.