Stree 2 Box Office Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor's Horror-Comedy Film Surpasses ₹50 Crore Mark Full Stats Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Stree 2 Day 1: The movie“Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank,” starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Tamannaah Bhatia, was released across India and overseas on Independence Day.

Amar Kaushik's directorial movie is a sequel to the 2018 movie 'Stree'. The horror-comedy, which received positive reviews,

also includes a cameo by Akshay Kumar.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the supernatural-horror film grossed ₹46 crore on its release day. These numbers took its total collection to ₹54.35 crore, including ₹8.35 crore that the movie minted on Wednesday from its preview.

On Thursday, August 15, the Maddock Films and Jio Studios Production witnessed 77.09 percent Hindi occupancy. Major metropolitan cities registered maximum occupancy on Day 1 as Lucknow took the top spot with 90.5 percent occupancy rate, followed by Delhi NCR and Bengaluru with 86.75 percent. Trailing close behind was Jaipur with 84 per cent occupancy rate. Bhopal and Mumbai also recorded high occupancy rates.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film saw the biggest and widest overseas release in the horror-comedy genre, as it was released in over 75 countries and screened at more than 1,250 locations on over 1,600 screens.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), he gave 4.5 stars to the movie and, in another post, stated,“The year 2024 has been a revelation for #Bollywood, with the supernatural-horror genre taking the lead at the Box Office."

The trade analyst added, "These three films have not only struck a chord with audiences but have also emerged as solid successes, cementing the genre's rising popularity among viewers.” He made these remarks considering the release of three supernatural-horror films, including Shaitaan, Munjya, and now Stree2.