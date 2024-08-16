Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: IMA Announces 24-Hour Nationwide Doctors' Strike On August 17

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kolkata: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a 24-hour nationwide strike, starting at 6 am on August 17, in response to the alleged rape and murder trainee woman doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, as well as the subsequent destruction of property at the hospital. While emergency services will continue uninterrupted, non-essential medical services will be suspended during this period, according to a statement released by the association.

The investigation into the death of the trainee doctor was transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, following orders from the Calcutta High Court.

As part of the strike, out-patient departments will remain closed, and all scheduled surgeries will be postponed.

"Subsequent to the brutal crime in R G Kar Medical College, Kolkata, and the hooliganism unleashed on the protesting students on the eve of Independence Day (Wednesday night), the Indian Medical Association declares nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on Saturday 17.08.2024 to 6 am Sunday 18.08.2024 for 24 hours," the statement said.

"Doctors, especially women, are vulnerable to violence because of the nature of the profession. It is for authorities to provide for the safety of doctors inside hospitals and campuses. Both physical assaults and crimes are a result of indifference and insensitivity of the authorities concerned to the needs of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers," it said.

The decision for a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services was made after a meeting with the IMA's state branches. On Thursday, the IMA condemned the vandalism at the Kolkata hospital, where doctors have been protesting since August 9 following the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic.

Earlier in the day, the medical association said, "Authorities, who by their negligence had allowed such a heinous crime to happen, have once again failed to maintain law and order when an all-important CBI investigation is going on."



"Such vandalism with impunity points to anarchy and the breaking down of law and order. The IMA condemns this mindless violence and is apprehensive of loss of crucial evidence," it said in a statement.

A group of around 40 individuals, disguising themselves as demonstrators, stormed the hospital grounds, causing destruction and hurling stones at police officers. In response, the police deployed tear gas to control and disperse the unruly crowd, as reported by the Kolkata Police.

Miscreants armed with sticks, bricks, and rods vandalized the Emergency Ward, its nursing station, and the medicine store, along with a section of the OPD, according to the police. Several CCTV cameras were destroyed, a police vehicle was overturned, and multiple two-wheelers were damaged. Some police personnel were also injured during the incident.

