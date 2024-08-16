عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 16; Price Of 10Gm Gold Drops

Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 16; Price Of 10Gm Gold Drops


8/16/2024 12:00:24 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 16th of August 2024, one day after Independence Day.


Bengaluru <a target="_blank" href="https://menafn.com/MenaGoogleSearch.aspx?cx=partner-pub-1786942026589567%3Asao396-3ere&cof=FORID%3A10&ie=ISO-8859-1&q=gold&sa=Search#1141" class ="search_links_in_body">gold</a> Rate Today, Aug 16; Price Of 10Gm Gold Drops Image

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 16
22 carat - Rs 6,675/gm
24 carat - Rs 6,998/gm


Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 16; Price Of 10Gm Gold Drops Image

1 gram - Rs 6,665(Today)
Rs 6,665(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 53,320(Today)
Rs 53,320(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 66,650(Today)
Rs 66,650(Yesterday)


Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 16; Price Of 10Gm Gold Drops Image

1 gram - Rs 6,998(Today)
Rs 6,998(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 55,984(Today)
Rs 55,984(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 69,980(Today)
Rs 69,980(Yesterday)


Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 16; Price Of 10Gm Gold Drops Image

22-carat GOLD price on August 14, 2024 - Rs 6,675/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 14, 2024 - Rs 7,009/gm


Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 16; Price Of 10Gm Gold Drops Image

22-carat GOLD price on August 13, 2024 - Rs 6,675/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 13, 2024 - Rs 7,009/gm


Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 16; Price Of 10Gm Gold Drops Image

22-carat GOLD price on August 12, 2024 - Rs 6,580/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 12, 2024 - Rs 6,909/gm

MENAFN16082024007385015968ID1108561160


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search