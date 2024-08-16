Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 16; Price Of 10Gm Gold Drops
8/16/2024 12:00:24 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 16th of August 2024, one day after Independence Day.
The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 16
22 carat - Rs 6,675/gm
24 carat - Rs 6,998/gm
1 gram - Rs 6,665(Today)
Rs 6,665(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 53,320(Today)
Rs 53,320(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 66,650(Today)
Rs 66,650(Yesterday)
1 gram - Rs 6,998(Today)
Rs 6,998(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 55,984(Today)
Rs 55,984(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 69,980(Today)
Rs 69,980(Yesterday)
22-carat GOLD price on August 14, 2024 - Rs 6,675/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 14, 2024 - Rs 7,009/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 13, 2024 - Rs 6,675/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 13, 2024 - Rs 7,009/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 12, 2024 - Rs 6,580/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 12, 2024 - Rs 6,909/gm
