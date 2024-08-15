The Election Law Between Reform And Future Needs

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

The Jordanian election law is one of the main pillars of the process, as it reflects an important development in the path of reforms aimed at strengthening democracy and expanding the base of popular participation in the country.

This law has witnessed many amendments and developments over the years that reflect the desire of the Jordanian leadership to achieve a balance between the interests of various segments of society and their aspirations for a more stable and advanced future. However, the development of the election law did not stop at what was achieved, but rather requires continued work to meet future needs and ensure that the electoral system is an effective tool in achieving sustainable political development.

The reforms of the election law are positive steps towards the future, as the Jordanian election law has witnessed a series of fundamental reforms that contributed to strengthening the democratic process. The most prominent of these reforms is the adoption of the open proportional list system, which allowed for the expansion of the circle of representation and gave the opportunity for various political forces to participate effectively in the elections.

This system not only enhances political pluralism, but also contributes to better representation of citizens by enabling them to choose their representatives based on political programs and not just personal or family loyalties.

Efforts to increase the representation of women and youth in parliament are also a positive step towards achieving greater inclusiveness. Allocating a quota for women and activating the role of youth in the electoral process reflects Jordan's commitment to enhancing the role of these groups in decision-making, which contributes to building a more balanced and progressive society.

As for future needs and the path towards sustainable development, despite the successes achieved by electoral reforms, there are future needs that must be met to ensure that the electoral law remains in line with political and social changes.

First, it requires enhancing citizens' confidence in the electoral process, which can be achieved by improving transparency and combating any practices that may harm the integrity of the elections. Here comes the role of the Independent Election Commission in ensuring that elections are held freely and fairly, which positively reflects on citizens' participation and confidence in the electoral system.

In addition, it is necessary to consider introducing modern technologies into the electoral process to ensure the speed and accuracy of voting and counting. Technology can play a major role in facilitating the participation of citizens, especially youth, in the electoral process. In addition, enhancing electoral awareness through the media and civil society organizations is essential to increase the rate of popular participation and ensure real representation that reflects the aspirations of the people.

Enhancing the role of youth is the key to the future of the political process and one of the most important future needs that the electoral law must focus on. Enabling youth to run for office and participate effectively in elections will inject new blood into Jordanian political life, contributing to the renewal of ideas and policies and achieving sustainable development.

The youth are the most capable of absorbing contemporary challenges such as technological and environmental changes, and therefore they must have a strong voice in parliament to ensure that policies are in line with these transformations.

In addition, promoting a culture of dialogue and participation among youth is an important factor in building a cohesive democratic society. Youth should be encouraged to engage in political work through education and awareness, as well as by providing them with opportunities to participate in national and local committees that contribute to formulating policies.

Finally: Towards a sustainable and comprehensive electoral law. The Jordanian electoral law is one of the most prominent examples of the persistent efforts to achieve meaningful political reforms in the Kingdom. Although the law has witnessed significant development in recent years, it is of utmost importance to continue to evaluate and update it in line with the future needs of society.

By enhancing transparency, increasing the representation of youth and women, and using modern technology, Jordan can ensure that the electoral law is an effective tool for achieving democracy and sustainable development.

The path to electoral reform does not end at the borders of laws but extends to include developing a political culture and enhancing popular participation. With this vision, Jordan can build an electoral system that is a model for the region and reflects the aspirations of the people for a better and more prosperous future.

Hasan Dajah is professor of strategic studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University