Who's Under The Most Pressure To Get Fit For Vacation?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Talker Staff

NEWS COPY

Fifty-one percent of Gen Z Americans feel pressure to get in shape for vacations, according to new research.

Summer vacations offer the opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, create memories and enjoy much-needed rest and relaxation.

However, the ever-growing popularity of social media-combined with a fear of judgment from others-can cause some of us to shift our focus from our vacation plans to anxiety over how we look.

With the summer vacation season upon us, a new Forbes survey uncovered the pressures American adults feel to“get fit” and look a certain way before going on vacation. The survey polled 2,000 U.S. adults on their current fitness routines and the pressure they feel to get in shape before heading off for a getaway.

The survey found that Gen Z feels the most pressure to get fit or lose weight to look a certain way before going on vacation (51%), with more than half of Gen Z respondents (52%) claiming influence from social media as a source of this external pressure.

However, survey results suggest that social pressure to get fit before a vacation doesn't discriminate by age, as 42% of millennials claim they also feel pressure to lose weight or get fit for vacation, followed by 35% of Gen X and 23% of baby boomers.

Younger generations are more likely to feel pressure to look a certain way before going on vacation, with 51% of Gen Z and 42% of millennials sharing this concern.

Women (42%) are more likely than men (31%) to feel pressure to get fit or lose weight.

Also, 56% of survey respondents say they have avoided or not wanted to go on a vacation because of the way they look and feel.

With 38% of respondents saying they maintain their fitness routine or diet while on vacation.

Of those who currently engage in fitness routines, 53% say they do so to lose weight, while 58% do so to support their overall physical health.

When it comes to getting ready for a vacation, 37% of survey respondents claim they feel pressure to look a certain way before packing their bags.

Concern over one's appearance has a greater impact on younger generations, affecting 51% of Gen Z and 42% of millennial respondents. Meanwhile, 35% of Gen X and 23% of baby boomers report feeling pressure to lose weight or look a certain way before a vacation.

The survey revealed a significant difference among genders, too, with 42% of women reporting feeling the need to look a certain way prior to going on vacation, compared to 31% of men.

“Unrealistic beauty and body standards that accompany toxic messaging run rampant in the summertime,” says Olivia Verhulst , a New York-based psychotherapist and Forbes Health Advisory Board member.“Getting your 'summer body' is one of those messages that perpetuate the idea that there's a gold standard for how you need to present when the air is hot and our bodies may be more visible,” she adds.

However, when asked how they feel about their body image currently, more than half of respondents (51%) reported feeling somewhat or very satisfied, while nearly a third (31%) felt somewhat or very dissatisfied.

Survey responses suggest that having a negative body image overall more commonly affects older generations, as 38% of baby boomers and 37% of Gen X reported dissatisfaction with their appearance, compared to just 26% of millennials and 21% of Gen Z.

Women were also significantly more likely to report unhappiness with their body image, at 39%, in comparison to 22% of men.

Those who reported feeling somewhat or very dissatisfied with their appearance were more likely to say they feel pressure to get“summer body ready,” at 49% and 56%, respectively.

However, feeling the need to get fit or lose weight before a vacation persists even for those who reported feeling somewhat satisfied (36%) or very satisfied (29%) with their body image.

The fact that Gen Z respondents seemed to have a higher body satisfaction yet also felt pressure to look a certain way for vacation could be due to the fact that even though this generation is more attuned to messages about positive mental health, there is still a disconnect between knowing one should love their body and seeing carefully crafted images of others on social media and drawing a comparison, notes Judy Ho , Ph.D., a triple board-certified and licensed clinical and forensic neuropsychologist and Forbes Health Advisory Board member based in Manhattan Beach, California.

“There may be a form of imposter syndrome going on where they are trying to give themselves body positive messages, but when encountering the plethora of 'perfect bodies' on social media, they feel incongruent and negative feelings and thoughts arise,” she says.

To increase one's self-confidence and foster a positive body image, Verhulst recommends identifying and naming negative self-talk.“It's hard to maintain positive images of [ourselves] when we are letting our negative self-talk run rampant,” she says, adding that we don't always recognize when we are speaking to ourselves in hurtful ways.“And the problem with that, is that our voice is the one we are hearing the most, all day long, all the time.”

When negative feelings about our bodies surface, it may be helpful to replace preoccupation with one's body image with positive thoughts, says Sabrina Romanoff , Psy.D., a Harvard-trained clinical psychologist and Forbes Health Advisory Board member based in New York City.“The most effective way to change your thoughts is to notice when you're trapped in a vicious thought cycle [and] interrupt it-either by getting up and changing your environment, or changing the topic-to ultimately rewire your brain to have a different association to your body,” she says.

“Do this by replacing negative thoughts with healthier alternatives,” says Dr. Romanoff.“For example, replace the thought 'I don't like how I look in a bathing suit,' with 'I feel so grateful to be sitting on the beach with my loved one,' or get grounded by engaging your five senses at the beach, or go for a walk along the ocean,” she suggests.

Survey responses indicate that having a negative body image may contribute to one's ability to enjoy vacations.

According to survey results, 45% of those who are somewhat dissatisfied and 61% of those who are very dissatisfied with the way their body looks felt that their body image directly impacted their ability to enjoy vacations, compared to 24% of those who are somewhat satisfied and 31% of those who are very satisfied with their appearance.

Fifty-six percent of respondents who feel pressure to get in shape before a vacation say those feelings make them want to avoid going on their trip altogether.

The inability to enjoy a vacation due to one's feelings toward their body more greatly affects younger generations, with 42% of Gen Z and 39% of millennials saying they've felt this way, compared to 32% of Gen X and 19% of baby boomers.

Additionally, feeling negative about one's body has a significantly larger impact on women's ability to enjoy their vacations (40%) than men (24%).

What's more, different types of vacations may impact how much pressure someone feels to get in shape. In fact, the pressure to look a certain way was most commonly felt when going on beach vacations, particularly with family (56% felt pressure), friends (52%) and significant others (43%).

Meanwhile, feeling the need to get fit is slightly less prevalent for city vacations with family (40%), friends (37%) and significant others (25%) and for adventure vacations centered around activities like skiing or hiking, 34% felt pressure with family, 37% felt it with friends and 27% with significant others.

While struggles with body image may feel unavoidable,“we can find ways to greet [these struggles] and effectively manage them,” Verhulst explains. To set yourself up for success, Verhulst recommends“bringing comfortable clothing that feels non-stress inducing, not creating strict 'weight loss goals' in accordance with certain dates that align with vacation and focusing attention on the experiences and relationships.” Additionally, mindfulness practices can help you stay present during vacations, she says.

A large majority of respondents who report feeling the pressure to get in shape for the summer claim they fear judgment from others (61%).

Other factors that contribute to feeling the need to get“summer body ready” include societal expectations to look a certain way in specific outfits like bathing suits (47%), influence from social media (31%), previously receiving negative comments about their body (30%) and pressure from advertising or marketing campaigns (15%).

Coming of age in a world where smartphones and Wi-Fi access are nearly ubiquitous, it may come as no surprise that Gen Z respondents were more likely to feel pressure to look a certain way from social media than any other generation, at 52%.

Additionally, 53% of women reported feeling societal pressure to look a certain way in specific outfits, versus 39% of men.

“With social media, people are bombarded with unrealistic, edited and posed images of body ideals,” explains Dr. Romanoff.“This contributes to negative body image and insecurity,” she says.“It's helpful to limit time on social media and unfollow people who might spark feelings of insecurity.”

When asked what type of fitness activities they currently engage in, poll respondents identified home workouts (46%), increasing their number of daily steps (40%), focusing on healthy eating (40%), cardiovascular exercises like running (19%), strength training (19%), group workout classes (8%) and working with a personal trainer (7%).

Respondents' reasons for exercising and having fitness goals run the gamut as much as their chosen activities do, too. Generally, the top reason for sticking to a fitness plan is to support one's overall physical health (58%).

Other popular reasons for engaging in fitness routines include losing weight (53%), supporting mental health (46%) and building muscle (43%).

These fitness goals also vary by generation, according to survey responses. Gen Z respondents claimed their top reasons for sticking to a fitness plan were to build muscle (52%) or lose weight (51%), while millennials cited support for their overall health (53%) followed by weight loss (52%) as their top fitness priorities.

Similarly, Gen X respondents were also more likely to follow a fitness routine to support their overall health (63%) and to lose weight (57%).

However, half of Gen X respondents (50%) also cited mental health support as one of their primary reasons for following a fitness routine. Meanwhile, baby boomers had the highest percentage of following a fitness routine to support their overall physical health, at 69%.

So, while many claim to engage in some kind of physical activity throughout the week, how many people stick to a fitness routine while on vacation?

Per survey results, most people like to take a break from their routines during their time away. In fact, only 38% of respondents maintain their diet or exercise routine while vacationing, while 55% maintain their healthy habits before leaving for a trip and 57% pick their routines back up after returning home.

Experts suggest that taking a break from fitness routines during vacations may offer mental health benefits, too. Taking a break from diet and exercise while on vacation can“help give your body and mind time to relax and recalibrate,” says Dr. Romanoff.“By allowing yourself time to reset and recharge without the worry of constricting your diet or meeting exercise goals, you can fully be present and enjoy your vacation,” she explains.“You also can provide yourself with the opportunity to refocus on these aspects of your health with a full battery, excitement and enjoyment when you return home.”

To maintain a healthy relationship with diet and exercise, Dr. Romanoff suggests thinking of fitness goals as a compass, rather than as a finish line in a marathon (e.g., your goal weight, a flat stomach or toned arms).“Every day, try to move the compass toward your values,” which are never achieved, but instead are things we are constantly striving to align our behaviors with, she explains.“This helps build confidence and, over time, will bring you closer to your goals,” says Dr. Romanoff.

Survey Methodology:

This online survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Forbes Health and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected from April 22 to April 25, 2024. The margin of error is +/- 2.2 points with 95% confidence. This survey was overseen by the OnePoll research team, which is a member of the MRS and has corporate membership with the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR).