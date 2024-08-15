Techmediabreaks Metalert Inc. (MLRT) Receives GPS Smartsoles PO From Mexico-Based Security Solutions Provider

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) , a pioneer in wearable and global provider in the field of human and asset-tracking and recovery systems, has received an initial order for GPS SmartSoles(R) from Skyangel Security headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. According to the announcement, the partnership with Skyangle, a company committed to providing top-tier security solutions across North and Central America, could lead to strengthening and expanding the SmartSole share in the Mexico and Latin America security space. The company also noted that SmartSole trials are being conducted in Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands, with plans for the company to launch in Spain soon.

“The success of these trials is part of our overall commitment to expanding our distribution into countries that have a growing demand for our products, and on the heels of signing our agreement with TEAL Communications, which will be instrumental in providing mission critical connectivity across the globe for us,” said MetAlert CEO Patrick Bertagna in the press release.

MetAlert and its subsidiary, Leve 2 Security, occupy a commanding position in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, sales and IP licensing of GPS wearable technology, firearm and mobile-asset recovery solutions, remote patient-monitoring technology and health-data collection. With years of industry expertise and a robust portfolio of patents, MetAlert is the go-to solution provider for government, enterprise and consumers grappling with mobility, cognitive and spatial awareness challenges, which currently represents approximately 2.9% of the global population. The company delivers comprehensive turnkey solutions encompassing logistics, hardware, software and connectivity. Notable achievements include the groundbreaking GPS SmartSole(R), a fusion of Dr. Scholl's comfort with LoJack's tracking prowess. It stands as the world's inaugural invisible wearable tracking device, designed for individuals susceptible to wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert's subscription-based model thrives on technology innovation fortified by intellectual property safeguards. The company boasts international distribution channels serving customers across 40 countries, alongside its role as a U.S. military government contractor. In addition to public health entities, MetAlert caters to municipalities, emergency and law-enforcement agencies, private and public educational institutions, assisted living facilities, NGOs, senior-care residences, consumers and small enterprises. Recognizing its capacity within its distribution center and backend subscription processing also presents an opportunity to provide backend services for other subscription based enterprises. For more information about this company, please visit

