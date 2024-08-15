Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF): The Power Of Portfolio Diversification

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Nightfood is blowing up TikTok with its sleep-friendly cookies for nighttime snackers

2024 has been a transformational year, as Nightfood Holdings diversifies into new markets, including Robots-as-a-service (“RaaS”) Nightfood has acquired Future Hospitality Ventures, providing cutting edge technologies for the hospitality and foodservice industry, and signed a Letter of Intent to acquire CarryOutSupplies, a packaging distribution company with sales on the rise after $2 million in 2023

Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) has come a long way since its initial focus on the nighttime snacking market. Recent developments reveal a company actively pursuing diversification and expansion into new and emerging sectors. In addition to their sleep-friendly cookies for nighttime snackers, Nightfood is demonstrating building value by exploring disruptive technologies and capturing new markets.

A Foundation in Sleep-Friendly Snacks

Nightfood's journey began with a simple yet compelling premise: address the growing nighttime snacking epidemic. The company's flagship products – a line of sleep-friendly cookies – are formulated to minimize sleep disruption caused by unhealthy nighttime snacking, and nutritionally support...

