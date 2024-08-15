Investornewsbreaks Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) Announces Completion Of Name Change, Begins Trading Under New Symbol

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) , formerly FSD Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, has finalized its previously announced name change and consolidation. According to the announcement, the company's class B subordinate shares began trading today under the new ticker symbol QNTM. In addition, the company closed on a nonbrokered private placement and issued four postconsolidation Class A multiple voting shares for $18 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $72. Xorax Family Trust, a trust of which Quantum BioPharma CEO and cochair Zeeshan Saeed is a beneficiary, and Fortius Research and Trading Corp., a corporation of which Quantum BioPharma cochair Anthony Durkacz is a director, purchased all the class a multiple voting shares.

About Quantum BioPharma

Quantum BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc., Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS (formerly Lucid-21-302). Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented unbuzzd(TM) and spun out its over-the-counter (“OTC”) version to Celly Nutrition, a company led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 25.71% of Celly Nutrition Corp. The agreement with Celly Nutrition also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Additionally, Quantum BioPharma retains a large tax loss carry forward of approximately C$130 million and could be utilized in the future to offset tax payable obligations against future profits. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar product or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical/medical uses. Quantum BioPharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represent loans secured by residential or commercial property. For more information about the company, please visit .

