Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) Is 'One To Watch'

Renforth Resources is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada

The company holds and battery mineral resources in Quebec's heartland

Renforth Resources in July 2024 resumed exploration on its Parbec Deposit, consisting of a surface soil sampling and prospecting campaign The company in July 2024 received a C$262,500 grant from the Province of Quebec to identify and study the metallurgical characteristics of the Victoria mineralization

Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF)

is an active mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of the company's wholly owned multi-commodity mineral properties in Canada. The company owns the Parbec gold deposit on the Cadillac Break in Quebec and is currently exploring the Parbec property to increase the gold resource and identify a location to strip and bulk sample from surface.

In addition, the company holds the Nixon Bartleman gold property in Ontario and is also engaged in developing its wholly owned Malartic Metals Package, Quebec's newest polymetallic battery minerals district with several areas of mineralization, one of which is the nickel, cobalt, copper and...

IBN