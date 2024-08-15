Egypt Launches National Low-Carbon Hydrogen Strategy

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Aug 16 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt unveiled a national low-carbon hydrogen strategy yesterday, aiming to bolster its green and meet climate change goals.

Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, said, the strategy aligned with the government's“Egypt Vision 2030” and would help diversify sources, reduce carbon emissions, and attract foreign investment.

Developed with partners, including the European for Reconstruction and Development, the plan targets boosting hydrogen production and use domestically, before expanding exports. It aims to increase the gross domestic product by nearly 18 billion U.S. dollars, and create 100,000 jobs by 2040, while enhancing energy security.

Egypt seeks to become a global green hydrogen hub, with the Suez Canal Economic Zone already securing a 397-million-Euro contract, to export green fuel to Europe.– NNN-MENA