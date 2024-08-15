Dr. Larry Cohen Named Best Therapist In Voorhees NJ For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Best Therapist in Voorhees NJ

Voorhees Awards Program Recognizes Excellence in Psychotherapy and Life Coaching

- Dr. Larry CohenVOORHEES, NJ, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Voorhees, NJ – Dr. Larry Cohen, a respected therapist and life coach based in Voorhees, NJ, has been honored with the title of Best Therapist in Voorhees, NJ for 2024 by the esteemed Voorhees Awards Program. This prestigious award recognizes Dr. Cohen's unwavering dedication to his clients and exceptional local community contributions.Dr. Cohen, the founder and owner of New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching , has been a pivotal figure in the communities of Voorhees, Marlton, and Cherry Hill NJ. His practice is renowned for providing high-quality therapy and life coaching services tailored to each client's individual needs. This latest recognition from the Voorhees Awards Program marks the seventh consecutive year Dr. Cohen has been honored with this accolade, a testament to his consistent excellence and commitment.The Voorhees Awards Program is dedicated to celebrating outstanding businesses and professionals within the Voorhees area. Each year, the program conducts a thorough evaluation process, including customer nominations and an in-depth review of data provided by clients and independent third parties. This rigorous assessment ensures that only those who demonstrate exceptional service and a strong dedication to their community are selected for the awards.Dr. Cohen's continued success in receiving this award underscores his dedication to improving the lives of those he serves.“Being recognized this way by the local community is a true honor,” Dr. Cohen stated.“We always strive to provide our clients the highest level of care and support, and this recognition reaffirms that our efforts are making a positive impact. It motivates us to continue delivering excellent service as we move forward.”Under Dr. Cohen's leadership, New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching is distinguished for its compassionate and effective approach to therapy and life coaching. The practice is dedicated to helping individuals navigate life's challenges, achieve personal and professional goals, and enhance their overall well-being.The Voorhees Awards Program highlights the best businesses and professionals in the area, contributing to making Voorhees one of the most vibrant and supportive communities in New Jersey. Dr. Cohen's ongoing recognition reflects his integral role in this thriving community.For further information about Dr. Larry Cohen and New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching, please visit or contact the office at (856) 352-5428. Dr. Cohen is the author of "Finding Our Way: Creating Change in Ourselves and Our Relationships," available on Amazon and BarnesandNobles.About New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching:New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching, led by Dr. Larry Cohen, provides comprehensive therapy and coaching services designed to support individuals in achieving their goals and improving their quality of life. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Cohen and his team are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and fostering positive change in the community.

