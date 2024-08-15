Chinese Youth Showcase Diancha And Zhucha Techniques On The International Stage For The First Time

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Xue Yuchen (courtesy name: Yuechen)

2024 Sino-Korean Youth Visit, Exchange, and Performance Event: A Milestone in International Tea Demonstration of Diancha and Zhucha by Chinese Youth

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- the "4th Incheon Youth International Exchange Event" was held in Incheon, South Korea, organized by the Korean Cultural Exchange Center, The Chinese Literary and Art Association, China Education International Exchange Association, China International Assessment Center for Arts, and the Incheon Metropolitan Government. Young children from China and South Korea presented their talents and presented wonderful programsThe opening act, "Pure Song, Pure Tea," presented by the Chinese delegation, was a remarkable highlight young children, dressed in traditional Chinese attire, performed a captivating tea ceremony Yuchen (courtesy name: Yuechen) delivered a mesmerizing rendition of "Wang Jiangnan" with his pure and innocent child's voice song, when first aired on CCTV1's "Ancient Rhyme, New Voice," featured Yu Menglong's vocals and Ya Yi's elegant tea preparation demonstration,This song holds special significance for the intangible cultural heritage team dedicated to Song Dynasty tea ceremony.Feng Kaili demonstrated making tea in the Tang Dynasty under the guidance of Teacher Renyi. Teacher Renyi once followed Teacher Song Lianke and Teacher Ming to show the twelve styles of making tea in the Tang Dynasty in the exhibition of "Shengshi elegance -- The amazing Treasure of the underground palace of the Tang Dynasty". Feng Kaili restored the Tang style from the costume to the tea. alongside teachers Song Lianke and Hao Ming.Song Zhiqi (courtesy name: Yueqi), seated gracefully at the center of the stage, elegantly presented the six steps of the intangible cultural heritage Song Dynasty tea ceremony. As early as 2019, she had participated in a tea ceremony performance at a cultural exchange event between Jiangsu and Guizhou, becoming one of the first teenagers to perform the tea ceremony on a provincial stage the guidance of Teacher Tianjin, Pan Yiying and Xu Jinqi demonstrated the teapot brewing method and gaiwan brewing method, having both won awards at the 22nd Suzhou Tea Expo Jinbei, under the guidance of Teacher Renyi, played the role of a time traveler and performed calligraphy, writing "Ming Dynasty Tea Brewing," "Song Dynasty Tea Ceremony," and "Tang Dynasty Tea Preparation," guiding the audience to appreciate the tea arts of different eras program was recommended by the China International Assessment Center for Arts, with overall guidance provided by Dr. Song Lianke, the formulator of teaching, evaluation standards, and systems for youth tea ceremony. Three outstanding youth tea ceremony instructors provided additional guidance, along with the assistance of Teacher Renyan. Six tea children who won awards at the National Youth Tea Ceremony Grand Exhibition performed in the program. This program not only represented the showcase of Chinese art on the international stage but also symbolized the exchange of Chinese tea culture overseas. It marks a historic milestone as the first time Chinese youth have demonstrated Diancha and Zhucha abroad.In 2023, Master Song Lianke's studio was designated by the China International Assessment Center for Arts as the only evaluation base for tea art, tea ceremony, tea tasting, tea preparation, and tea house in China. In the same year, the national youth tea ceremony evaluation work was launched, and in 2024, the studio took the lead in drafting and implementing the "T/HCPA 001-2024 Grading Standard for Youth Tea Ceremony Literacy." It has rapidly cultivated a group of young children's tea ceremony examiners, instructors and tea children. The National Young Children's Tea Ceremony Exhibition is one of the key tasks in 2024. The successful performance in South Korea drew a successful end to the 2024 Young Children's Tea Ceremony Exhibition. Tea children are the messengers of spreading Chinese culture, and tea culture is the link between China and the world.Authors: Pan Tianjin, Yang Chayang

