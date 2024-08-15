Perseus Mining FY24 Results Investor Webinar
8/15/2024 9:45:57 PM
Perseus mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its FY24 Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Wednesday August 28, 2024.
CALL DETAILS
| Australia: Wednesday August 28, 2024
Perth – 7:00am
Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am
| Canada: Tuesday August 27, 2024
Vancouver – 4:00pm
Toronto – 7:00pm
| UK: Wednesday August 28, 2024
London – 12:00am
Register for the investor webinar at the link below:
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 868 2889 3455
For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:
| Location
| Australia
| Singapore
| Canada
| USA
| New Zealand
| United Kingdom
| Dial in Number
| +61 8 7150 1149
+61 3 7018 2005
| +65 3165 1065
| +1 778 907 2071
| +1 669 900 9128
| +64 9 884 6780
| +44 203 901 7895
| ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
ABN: 27 106 808 986
| CONTACTS:
Jeff Quartermaine
Chairman & CEO
...
Stephen Forman
Investor Relations
...
Nathan Ryan
Media Relations
...
International numbers available:
A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus's website at .
This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Chairman and CEO.
