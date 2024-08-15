(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Extreme Networks, Inc. (“Extreme Networks” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: EXTR) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Extreme Networks securities between July 27, 2022 and January 30, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 15, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The Complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that: (1) Extreme Networks suffered from weak client demand trends due to customers ordering more product than necessary in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) the Company attempted to offset the negative organic demand trends with backlog orders exceeding the proportion it represented to investors; (3) based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period; and (4) when the market learned the truth about Extreme Networks, investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Extreme Networks shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

