DOD Introduces New Supercomputer Focused On Biodefense Capabilities

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – On August 1, the Department of Defense (DoD) and National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) inaugurated a new supercomputing system dedicated to biological defense at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).

DoD is working with NNSA to significantly increase the computing capability available to our national biodefense programs. The collaboration has enabled expanding systems of the same system architecture as LLNL's upcoming exascale supercomputer, El Capitan, which is projected to be the world's most powerful supercomputer when it becomes operational later this year.

The biodefense-focused system will provide unique capabilities for large-scale simulation and AI-based modeling for a variety of defensive activities, including bio surveillance, threat characterization, advanced materials development, and accelerated medical countermeasures. DoD and NNSA intend to allow the US government interagency, International Allies and partners, and academia and industry to access the supercomputing capability.

During the inauguration, speakers highlighted the critical role of high-performance computing and interagency collaboration to develop new biodefense capabilities for national security purposes.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Chemical and Biological Defense, Ian Watson, who led the DoD delegation at LLNL, stated:

“This new supercomputing system and other technical enablers underscore DoD's commitment to building enduring advantages and delivering cutting-edge defensive capabilities that will ensure the Total Force can deter or prevail against advanced chemical and biological threats.”

The new supercomputing system, which was funded by DoD's Chemical and Biological Defense Program, advances a 2023 DoD and NNSA agreement to work together on the nation's toughest biodefense challenges.

NNSA Livermore field office manager, Janis Parenti, praised this collaboration, noting that DoD's investments paired with NNSA and LLNL's expertise,“will continue to drive cutting-edge science to further enhance and strengthen our nation's capabilities to respond to biological threats.”

LLNL deputy director Pat Falcone added:“Bringing that exquisite computation and precision instrumentation to the biodefense fight is really what our story is today.”

