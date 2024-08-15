Adventist Healthcare Earns Top Workplaces Recognition

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MARYLAND, USA – Adventist HealthCare has again been honored as a great place to work, earning a spot on The Washington Post's list of Top Workplaces 2024 in the Washington, DC, region. The hospital system also ranked among the nation's best in its industry, capturing a Top Workplaces for Healthcare 2024 award.

The Washington Post invited more than 8,800 employers in the Washington, DC, region to participate in its survey. Just 250 organizations were named to its Top Workplaces rankings across public and private industries, nonprofits and agencies. Adventist HealthCare was the only hospital system on the list, and one of just 23 honorees with more than 1,000 employees.

On the national level, Adventist HealthCare was named among the Top Workplaces for Healthcare 2024 based on employee feedback about an inclusive and supportive culture, connection between team members, employee development, clear communication, and other factors. Fewer than 3 percent of eligible organizations earned a national Top Workplaces industry designation. Adventist HealthCare was the only hospital system from the DC region to earn the national ranking. Adventist HealthCare made both the regional and national lists in 2023.

“It is great to know that we are honored across the Washington, DC, region and across the nation for our culture of respect and inclusion,” said John Sackett, president and CEO of Adventist HealthCare.“We are proud to be a place where each individual's talents, skills and perspectives on our diverse team help contribute to fulfilling our Mission. Adventist HealthCare is both a great place to receive care as well as a great place to work and grow in your career.”

Adventist HealthCare, one of the largest employers in Montgomery County, Maryland, has served the healthcare needs of the Washington, DC, region since 1907. The system's comprehensive approach to promoting holistic health includes nurturing its employees.“This award is especially meaningful because it recognizes how well our leaders and team members treat each other,” added Brendan Johnson, senior vice president of Human Resources for Adventist HealthCare.“That positivity is also reflected in the high-quality care and compassion we extend to our patients, their loved ones and our community partners.”

Adventist HealthCare includes more than 6,500 employees and 2,000 physician partners who serve patients in the DC region with comprehensive care. The system includes three acute-care hospitals, two rehabilitation hospitals, two community cancer centers, and offers expertise in the areas of heart and vascular care, orthopedics, maternity, mental health, imaging and home care services.

Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is one of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington, DC, region, and one of the largest employers in Maryland. It includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group and Imaging. Our mission is to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing.

