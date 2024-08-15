Harbourview Equity Partners Acquires Select Producer Royalties And Music Publishing Assets Of Record Producer And Songwriter Noel Zancanella

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative asset management company

HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView) announced today that it has partnered with Grammy Award-winning record producer and songwriter Noel Zancanella to purchase certain producer income streams and publishing assets.

With a strong foothold in songwriting and music production, Noel Zancanella's expertise spans across rock, pop, and hip-hop. Recognized as a longstanding creative partner of OneRepublic's frontman Ryan Tedder, Zancanella has additionally collaborated with other popular artists including Maroon 5, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Adele and the Smashing Pumpkins, among others.

Some of Zancanella's hit songs include OneRepublic's "I Lived," "Good Life," and "West Coast"; Ella Henderson's "Ghost"; and Maroon 5's hit "Maps."

HarbourView is a multi-strategy investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the entertainment and media space. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of 29,000+ songs across both master recordings and musical compositions.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with experience in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

Derek Crownover, Megan Pekar and Rob Kouchoukos of Loeb & Loeb served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction. Zancanella was represented by J. Reid Hunter, David Gold, and Andrew Dunn at Serling Rooks Hunter McKoy Worob & Averill. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

More on Noel Zancanella

Instagram

●

YouTube

●

Spotify

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView Equity Partners is an investment firm founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares focused on the entertainment and media markets. The firm seeks businesses or assets powered by IP and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns.

HarbourView has been extremely active since launching in 2021, acquiring over 50 music catalogs to date. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of over 29,000 songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. In addition to music, HarbourView is focused on opportunities to support premium content across the entertainment, sports, and media sectors.

The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Home Page

● LinkedIn

● Instagram

● Facebook ● Twitter

SOURCE HarbourView Equity Partners