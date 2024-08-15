The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Piroska Cornell Kopar As A Pinnacle Professional Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Piroska Cornell Kopar, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for her contributions in Surgical Ethics Education and Critical Care.



Dr. Piroska Cornell Kopar, MD, renowned for her expertise in critical care, particularly in the Cardiac ICU, has established herself as a trailblazer in Surgical Ethics Education. With a career spanning 18 years, Dr. Kopar has continually pushed the boundaries of medical ethics and critical care, earning accolades for her contributions to the field.

Dr. Kopar embarked on her remarkable journey in medicine by graduating from Emory University with a Doctor of Medicine in 2007. Her educational foundation in philosophy, acquired at St. John's College, provided her with a unique perspective in her approach to medicine. Board Certified in Critical Care Surgery, Dr. Kopar is widely recognized for her comprehensive understanding of cardiac surgery and critical care.

A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a distinguished member of the St. Louis Surgical Society, Dr. Kopar has a track record of excellence. Her most notable accomplishment is the creation of the ethics fellowship at Washington University and the establishment of the Center for Humanism and Ethics in Surgical Specialties, where she currently serves as the director.

Dr. Kopar's extensive career history includes a medical ethics fellowship through Harvard Medical School, a cardiac surgery fellowship at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, and a trauma and acute surgery fellowship at Yale University in 2018. Throughout her journey, she has consistently integrated surgical ethics education into her work, teaching surgical ethics to residents and leading the Surgical Ethics Center at Washington University.

Looking ahead, Dr. Kopar has ambitious plans for the future. In the next five years, she aims to expand EthiLine, a virtual clinical ethics consultation service, and further integrate ethics education into critical care training. Her goal is to contribute to the establishment of national standards for defining expertise in the realm of ethics.

Dr. Kopar attributes her unwavering pursuit of absolutes in medicine to her journey from Hungary to the United States. Her unique perspective, commitment to ethics, and dedication to advancing the field of critical care make her a standout figure in the medical community.

