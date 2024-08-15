Alliance To Prevent Legionnaires' Disease Statement On Cluster Of Legionnaires' Disease In Lincoln, NH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires' is issuing the following statement on the recent cluster of Legionnaires' disease in Lincoln, New Hampshire this summer.

First, the Alliance wishes a speedy recovery to those individuals who contracted Legionnaires' disease and trusts that the true source of their infection is determined and remediated.

We applaud the New Hampshire Department of and Human Services (DHHS) for notifying the public about the potential risk of legionella exposure, the bacteria which causes Legionnaires' disease. It is a critical step to ensure individuals, especially those who are more susceptible to respiratory illness, are vigilant in taking actions to reduce their risk and seeking immediate medical attention at the first sign of symptoms.

However, we must caution the New Hampshire DHHS not to single out the source until all possible vectors are investigated and tested in order to reduce further risk to public health.

As the New Hampshire DHHS continues their investigation into this recent cluster of Legionnaires' Disease cases in Lincoln, NH, the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires' Disease recommends the DHHS conduct a comprehensive review of all potential sources of legionella.

As stated in the August 12th, 2024, press release from the New Hampshire DHHS, legionella

is a naturally occurring waterborne bacteria "found in showers, hot tubs, faucets, cooling towers, misters and decorative fountains." But legionella originates in source water and can be found in building water systems if not properly treated and controlled during treatment and distribution. If legionella is not controlled for in water treatment plants, it can travel through distribution systems into homes, buildings, hotels with water features and hot tubs to wastewater sewage lagoons located near populated areas where the bacteria is then transmitted through aerosolized droplets that are inhaled by occupants.

While the source of the Legionella resulting in the recent cluster in Lincoln remains to be discovered, the Alliance encourages the inclusion of a robust review of all sources of legionella bacteria in the epidemiological study of this outbreak. It is critical that we address and minimize Legionella bacteria at every point throughout the water supply and distribution system, from "source-to-tap" to truly reduce the chances of being infected with the disease.

Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires' Disease

is a non-profit coalition of health advocates, healthcare providers, building engineers, scientists, water treatment experts and manufacturers. APLD works to educate residents, building owners, policy makers, media representatives, water system managers and professionals, and government officials about the facts surrounding water quality, effective strategies for addressing the root causes of Legionnaires,' and better protecting public

health. APLD's experts stand ready to assist New Hampshire and the city of Lincoln health officials to ensure the proper source is identified and put processes in place to effectively prevent Legionnaires' disease through proper management and monitoring of the water system as a whole.

