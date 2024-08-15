Dreamday PR & Affiliate Agency Ranks No. 719 On Inc. 5000'S List Of Fastest-Growing Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Inc. revealed this week that Dreamday , the pioneering Performance PR agency renowned for partnering with category-defining brands, ranks No. 719 on the 2024 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. Dreamday's impressive 663% revenue growth over the past three years highlights the company's commitment to innovation and the growing demand for transparent, data-driven communication strategies. The first-of-its-kind PR and Affiliate agency's success has sparked widespread discussions and set a new benchmark for performance-driven public relations.

"Founding Dreamday has been the career highlight of a lifetime and being recognized by Inc. 5000 is truly an honor," said Lauren Kleinman, Founder and CEO of Dreamday. "The PR industry has been long overdue for a shake-up; we are proud to be trailblazing Performance PR, creating bespoke strategies and a playbook for data-driven brands that want to future-proof their marketing efforts. I'm deeply grateful for our team's unwavering dedication and passion, and our dream clients, without whom this would not be possible."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years. Dreamday's team grew from its founder to over 25 employees in 4 years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

This milestone and high ranking are testaments to Dreamday's innovative approach to affiliate and PR coupled with its relentless commitment to excellence. As the agency continues to redefine the PR landscape through its groundbreaking Performance PR model, it is poised to set even higher standards in the industry. Dreamday's dedicated team, visionary leadership, and laser focus on delivering results cement this new chapter of growth and impact in the industry.

About Dreamday:

Founded in 2019 by Lauren Kleinman, Dreamday is trailblazing a new "Performance PR" category by combining traditional PR with affiliate marketing to drive measurable, data-driven results. Dreamday takes a synergistic approach to drive the highest quality and quantity of press and attributable revenue for clients. Dreamday has elevated brand recognition for cult-favorite companies, including Our Place, Brightland, Fly By Jing, Girlfriend Collective, Kitsch, ILIA, Ring Concierge, and Quince, and continues to help clients grow and thrive. Learn more about Dreamday at dreamday .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Jamie Werner│Dreamday

VP, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Dreamday