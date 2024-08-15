British FM: Coming Days Could Determine Mideast Future

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- The coming hours and days could define the future of the Middle East," Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on Thursday.

Commenting on the restart of negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza, Lammy added, "We are at a crucial moment for global stability"

"That is why today, and every day, we are urging for our partners across the region to choose peace," he noted.

He went to say that as the UK made clear at the UN Security Council this week, the situation in Gaza is devastating.

He elaborated that the strike on the al-Tabeen school demonstrated that Palestinians in Gaza have nowhere safe to turn.

"These talks are an opportunity to secure an immediate ceasefire that protects civilians in Gaza, secures the release of hostages still cruelly held by Hamas and restores stability at a dangerous moment for the region.

"The UK will continue to use every diplomatic lever to bring about a ceasefire. In the last week, I have spoken with partners from across the region on the urgent need to bring this conflict to an end and the Prime Minister has spoken to his US, French and German counterparts, as well as the Iranian and Egyptian Presidents.

He pointed out that it is clear from these conversations that a ceasefire "would not only protect civilians in Gaza, but also pave the way for wider de-escalation and bring much-needed stability for the Middle East".

Lammy thanked Qatar, Egypt, the US and all international partners for their efforts in "coordinating this vital moment". (end)

maa







MENAFN15082024000071011013ID1108560708