Kuwaiti, British Fms Discuss Bilateral Issues
Date
8/15/2024 7:14:07 PM
KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya spoke with British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy about the long-standing relations and the strategic partnership between both countries.
During a phone conversation on Thursday, they discussed the latest developments of regional and international issues as well as ways for strengthening cooperation in various fields, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (pickup previous)
