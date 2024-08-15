More Rains Forecast Till Aug 20

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The fresh wet spell has brought the mercury down across Jammu and Kashmir where below normal temperature was recorded today, thereby ending the heat wave conditions in the Valley as well.

As per the details, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 23.9 degree Celsius, which was 5.5 degree below normal while 8.3 mm rainfall was recorded at the station till 05:30 PM.

Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, has recorded a rainfall of 3.4 mm while the mercury at the station settled at 21.4 degree Celsius.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 20.2 degree Celsius while at Kupwara, Kokernag and Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, the mercury settled at 25.0 degree Celsius, 21.1 degree Celsius and 17.4 degree Celsius respectively.

However, below normal temperatures were also recorded in Jammu division today with Jammu recording a maximum temperature of 32.4 degree Celsius.

Banihal recorded a maximum temperature of 23.1 degree Celsius while Batote, Katra and Bhaderwah recorded a maximum temperature of 23.7 degree Celsius, 28.0 degree Celsius and 23.6 degree Celsius respectively.

Moreover, it has been learnt that intense showers occurred at many places in Kashmir today while strong winds were also reported from Baramulla and other areas including Khawaja Bagh area where a vehicle suffered damage as well.

Pertinently, the weatherman had forecasted the possibility of intense showers for a brief period & heavy rainfall in Jammu division, which may lead to flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones over vulnerable places of J&K till August 20.

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad has said that light to moderate rains and thundershower would occur at many places of J&K till August 20.

Besides, the MeT has also predicted water logging in low lying areas and increase in water level in Tawi & other flood channels of Jammu division during the next five days.