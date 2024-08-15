Nine Goranson Bain Ausley Lawyers Recognized In The 2025 Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch® In America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Goranson Bain Ausley Family Law is thrilled to announce that nine of our accomplished attorneys have been honored in the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America.

AUSTIN, TX, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley Family Law is thrilled to announce that nine of our accomplished attorneys have been honored in the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America.

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America distinguishes the best up and coming lawyers who are in the early years of their careers for their exceptional professional excellence in private practice within the United States.

“We take immense pride in the unparalleled strength of our talented group of associates,” stated Goranson Bain Ausley's Managing Partner, Lindley Bain.“This recognition not only reinforces GBA's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client value, but also highlights our dedication to attracting, mentoring, and growing high-quality legal talent.”

Goranson Bain Ausley congratulates the following lawyers for their well-deserved recognition in the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America for Family Law:

Austin, TX



Carlos Gracia Emily Ogden

Dallas, TX



Karen Bryson Mona Hosseiny-Tovar

Fort Worth, TX

Andrew Tisdale

Plano, TX



Sarah Aminzadeh Milinsky

Ally Caskey

Megan Decadi Jack Wall

Megan Decadi receives this honor for the third consecutive year, while Mona Hosseiny-Tovar, Ally Caskey, and Sarah Aminzadeh Milinsky earn their second-time recognition. Carlos Gracia, Emily Ogden, Karen Bryson, Andrew Tisdale, and Jack Wall are recognized for the first time.

This accolade stands as a testament to our attorneys' dedication to their clients and their exceptional family law practices. We are proud of the talent and commitment exhibited by our legal team.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is one of the most respected lawyer-ranking services in the world. It is also the oldest; for 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted in identifying attorneys and legal services of the highest caliber. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional, and national publications worldwide.

Those nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Awards and recognitions are based on the feedback received from these top honorees. Lawyers who receive high peer reviews undergo thorough verification to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can they be recognized by Best Lawyers.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, with offices in Dallas , Plano , Fort Worth , Granbury , Midland , and Austin . The firm has built a long-standing reputation for trustworthy and successful advocacy for its clients. With over 40 years of experience, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve advantageous results.

