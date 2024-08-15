US Leads The Way In Climate-Tech Funding, As China Falls Behind
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US supplanted China as the world's top market for climate-tech financing in this year's first half even as the amount invested fell, according
to a
new analysis from BloombergNEF.
Companies in the US raised $6.7 billion, down from $9.8 billion in the first six months of 2023. But that still topped investments in China, where climate-tech companies raised $5.1 billion in the first half of 2024, down from $14.5 billion during the same period last year.
US importance in the sector will
come
as no surprise to those following the climate-tech ecosystem closely, given the outsized role US climate policy has had on investment, particularly the
Inflation Reduction Act. Generous tax credits for technologies such as
batteries, hydrogen and carbon capture as well as grants and loans from the US Energy Department have helped investors gain confidence in these industries, many of which are not yet fully commercialized.
Today,“the US is seen as a favorable market for climate tech, given the IRA,” while China is lagging behind due to overcapacity issues, said BNEF analyst Musfika Mishi in an interview. China now ranks as the second largest market for climate-tech startups, and
Canada places
third, with
$1.8 billion invested during the year's first half.
funding for the sector fell
by nearly 50% compared to the same period last year, shrinking to $22 billion. This reflects general macroeconomic trends such as
high interest rates, Mishi said. In addition, some
investors who previously poured money into climate-focused technologies
have shifted to artificial intelligence. That
sector raised nearly $47 billion in the first half of 2024, a 60% increase compared to the same period last year, according to Pitchbook data.
