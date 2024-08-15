White House Walks Back Biden Comment On Venezuela Election

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The White House on Thursday walked back President Joe Biden's apparent suggestion that Venezuela hold a new election after the comment prompted questions about the US position on a July vote that it has consistently said Nicolas Maduro's rigged.

Biden was asked as he exited the White House to board his Marine One helicopter for an afternoon event in Maryland whether he supported new in Venezuela, and he responded“I do.”

But the scene was chaotic, with reporters shouting other questions and cast members from the long-running TV drama, The West Wing –- including fictional President Jed Bartlet, otherwise known as the actor Martin Sheen –- on hand.

A spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council said Biden intended to speak to the absurdity of Venezuelan President Maduro failing to come clean after claiming victory in the July 28 vote, with data suggesting that opposition candidate Edmundo González prevailed.

“It is abundantly clear that Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes,” White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett added in a message posted to social media.“We call for the will of the people to be respected and for discussions to begin on a transition back to democratic norms.”

Still, Biden's original comments echoed some leaders in the region, including Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who have suggested the possibility Venezuela could hold fresh elections. That stance was seen as more forgiving than other regional powers like Argentina that have recognized González as president-elect, as well as three weeks of US calls for countries to acknowledge his victory.

Lula on Thursday said that Maduro owes the world an explanation about what happened in Venezuela's election, and that the ongoing dispute over the outcome has caused relations between Brasilia and Caracas to deteriorate.

Maduro, the incumbent socialist, says that he defeated his opposition rival by about 1 million votes in the disputed election, the result announced by Venezuela's National Electoral Council. Maduro earned 52% compared to 43% for González, according to the council's tabulation of 97% of ballots cast.

But Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was banned from running, has accused Maduro and his allies of fraud. She says her party has compiled results from witnesses and a network of citizen observers that show González, her stand-in candidate, received nearly 70% support.

Maduro has called for Machado and González to be jailed for fomenting protest. He has already arrested 2,400 people, including protesters, and promised to send them to maximum-security prisons for 30 years, the same sentence doled out to murderers.

More than a dozen media workers have been deported, according to the country's union for journalists.