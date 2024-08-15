Crude Oil Prices Rise, Staving Off Recession Fears Amid Positive Economic Indicators

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a positive turn for the global economy, oil futures experienced a notable increase on Thursday, August 15, as recent economic data alleviated concerns about a potential U.S. recession.



At the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for September delivery surged by 1.53%, reaching $78.16 per barrel.



Similarly, crude for October saw a rise of 1.60%, closing at $81.04 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.



The uplift in oil prices was driven by unexpectedly robust retail sales in July, coupled with a decline in unemployment claims last week.



These indicators have bolstered investor confidence, enhancing the appetite for riskier assets like commodities.







Market analysts, particularly those at ANZ, are closely monitoring geopolitical tensions, which continue to influence market dynamics.



Notably, heightened attention has focused on the Middle East following the assassination of a Hamas political leader in Tehran. This development could potentially escalate conflicts involving Israel and Iran.



Amid these tensions, ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas have resumed in Qatar. The U.S. military remains on high alert.



The Eurasia Group highlighted the resilience of the oil markets despite ongoing conflicts in Russia and the Middle East. They credited the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC ) for their effective management.



This has contributed to a stable yet modest growth in demand. Further influencing the market, the gradual increase in electric vehicle sales in the U.S. suggests that the demand for crude oil is primarily linked to broader economic expansion.



This insight from the Eurasia Group underscores the integral role of economic growth in driving energy demand. It signals a potentially sustained trajectory for oil market stability amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

MENAFN15082024007421016031ID1108560633