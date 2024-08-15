U.S. Dollar Reaches R$ 5.48 Amid Expectations Of Moderate US Rate Cuts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The spot US dollar ended Thursday at R$ 5.4838, up by 0.27%. This rise reflects global anticipation of modest cuts in US interest rates.



Worldwide, the dollar also strengthened, as evidenced by the DXY index's 0.45% increase. This compares the dollar against six major currencies, highlighting its enduring strength.



Brazil saw erratic trading, yet the dolla continued its previous gains. The key focus remained on Brazil's fiscal developments.



Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco postponed a critical payroll tax relief bill, impacting 17 sectors, until next Tuesday.



In the US, fresh economic data influenced the dollar's trajectory. Retail sales jumped by 1.0% in July after June's revised 0.2% decline.







Furthermore, last week's unemployment claims dropped by 7,000 to 227,000, beating the expected 233,000. This robust economic data reduces fears of an impending recession.



Yesterday's consumer price index (CPI ) also affected market dynamics. The CPI increased by 0.2% in July from June.



Annually, it rose by 2.9%, slightly below the projected 3%. This annual rate is the lowest since March 2021, sparking speculation about upcoming Fed rate cuts.



The betting odds on these cuts shifted noticeably. Odds for a 25 basis-point reduction, setting US rates between 5% and 5.25%, rose from 64% to 76.5%. However, the probability of a more significant 50-basis-point cut decreased from 36% to 23.5%.



As the Fed considers reducing rates, the dollar's appeal diminishes compared to high-yield currencies like the Brazilian real. This potential rate cut could boost risk appetite in higher-yielding markets such as Brazil.

MENAFN15082024007421016031ID1108560629