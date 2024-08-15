Insta Graphic Systems Unveils Cutting-Edge Heat Press Innovations At 2024 Printing United Expo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cerritos, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerritos, California -

Insta Graphic Systems announces its participation in the 2024 Printing United on September 10th. The event will feature two of the company's key products: the Insta 780 automatic heat press machine and the InstaGloTM Reflective custom heat transfers. These new technologies are designed to boost productivity and safety for uses like consumer activewear and workwear.

The Insta 780 automatic heat press machine is built for high performance and efficiency. It comes with advanced touch screen technology, dual quick-change platens, and can operate in Manual, Semi-Auto, or Automatic modes for various functions. The machine has a sturdy frame for smooth and quiet operation and is perfect for applications like heat transfers, DTF, and Vinyl. The Insta 780 also has a touch screen with pre-set menus and advanced systems that let users save up to five programs.

A media representative from Insta Graphic Systems said, "The Insta 780 is designed to make workflows smoother and cut labor costs, making it a great addition to any production setting. We are thrilled to show this technology at the Printing United Expo."

InstaGloTM Reflective custom heat transfers will also be featured at the expo. Known for their stretchability, fine finish, and washability, InstaGloTM transfers add safety and style to different fabrics. These transfers work well on cotton blends, polyester blends, and spandex. Customers can send their logos or designs to the company, and the finished transfers will be ready to apply with a quality Insta heat press machine.

The media representative added, "InstaGloTM Reflective meets safety standards for workwear and enhances the look of consumer activewear, gym bags, hats, and more. Its performance makes it a valuable addition to any garment."

Both the Insta 780 automatic heat press machine and InstaGloTM Reflective will be shown at the company's booth during the expo. Attendees can see these products in action and talk to representatives about how they can fit their needs.

In addition, Insta Graphic Systems will also showcase the Insta 420 and Insta 421 heat press machines. The Insta 420 and 421 are made for home, retail, or industrial use, providing reliability and precision for various heat transfer tasks. These machines reflect the company's focus on quality and innovation in heat press equipment.

For more details about these products, additional information and specifications are available on the company's official website. Visitors can also find resources such as machine troubleshooting guides, manuals, and comparison charts for valuable insights into the company's offerings.

Insta Graphic Systems has over 60 years of experience in the industry and is known globally for its wide range of heat press and heat transfer products. The company's dedication to innovation, quality, and customer support has made it a leader in the market. With USA-based manufacturing, repair technicians, R&D, and customer support, the company is well-placed to help brands achieve the highest quality results.

Insta Graphic Systems looks forward to welcoming attendees to their booth at the 2024 Printing United Expo and showing how their innovative products can enhance productivity, safety, and quality in different applications.

