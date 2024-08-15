Montreal Mini-Storage Stands In Solidarity With Flood-Affected Quebecers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Entreposage Montreal Mini-Storage offers storage space to flood victims

Montreal Mini-Storage is offering free storage at all 23 of its locations to those impacted by the flooding as part of its commitment to the Montreal community.

- Simon BermanMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Montreal Mini-Storage stands united with all the people of Quebec impacted by the severe flooding that occurred on Friday, August 9, 2024. The intense rainfall that began Friday afternoon has left numerous communities across the island of Montreal submerged, forcing many families and businesses to evacuate their homes and offices temporarily.In response to this crisis, Montreal Mini-Storage is opening the doors of all 23 locations across Montreal to those affected by the flooding, offering free storage for 30 days. This offer applies to new self-storage locker rentals of any size, subject to availability."We at Montreal Mini-Storage are wholeheartedly with Montreal families and businesses impacted by this crisis," said Simon Berman, Founder and President of Montreal Mini Storage. "As always, we are here to support you and offer clean and safe storage space for all your valuable and sentimental belongings. We are proud to give back to the communities where we operate and consider it our duty to help in this time of need."Montreal Mini-Storage provides a range of services, including 24/7 access to on-site storage and parking solutions; as well as moving services in partnership with Crown Movers .For more information, please contact 438-256-5192 and mention code SOS2024

Margaux Chetrit

Montreal Mini Storage

...