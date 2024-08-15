Sanyou Bio's Innovative Intelligent Antibody Design Oneclick+ Platform Is Officially Launched

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 16, 2024 (local time),

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. officially announced the launch of the "Sanyou Innovative Intelligent Antibody Design oneClick+ Platform."

Sanyou Bio's Innovative Intelligent Antibody Design oneClick+ Platform, independently designed by Sanyou Bio, integrates 90% of the mainstream antibody structures currently available on the and reported in the literature. The will feature four major systems upon launch, including: "IgG like antibody", "Nanobody (VHH)", "Single-chain fragment variable antibody (ScFv)", and "VHH+ScFv". The entire platform encompasses over 100 different configurations, significantly enhancing the potential for antibody design.

Users can design antibodies on the oneClick+ platform through two ways. 1) After selecting the configuration diagram, the user enters the complete antibody sequence (including variable and constant region sequences). The "oneClick+" system can automatically perform sequence alignment and generate antibody physicochemical properties and potential mutation reports; 2) After selecting the configuration diagram, the user enters the variable region sequence only (the constant region sequence, such as antibody subtypes and mutations, will be selected from the Sanyou Bio database). After completing the antibody sequence editing, "oneClick+" will generate the corresponding antibody report, which includes basic physicochemical information of the conformation, antibody configuration diagram, and complete sequence.

Sanyou's "oneClick+" platform greatly accelerates antibody design efficiency and free users from the complexities of patent searches and software integration. Through simple and convenient operation, the desired antibody sequences or structural diagrams of the target antibody can be exported by just a few clicks, catering to various customer needs in antibody design.

Dr. Guojun Lang, CEO of Sanyou Bio, stated: "With the rapid development of intelligent technology, the intelligent construction of biologic drugs has become an inevitable path for industry development. It has also become a powerful engine for improving customer experience, simplifying business processes, and optimizing operational efficiency. The launch of the 'oneClick+' platform marks a significant step forward for Sanyou Bio in the field of intelligent antibody design. The convenience it offers will completely revolutionize the way users approach antibody design. We believe that the launch of the 'oneClick+' platform will provide our customers with an unprecedented experience and contribute to the intelligent development of the biopharmaceutical industry. Let us look forward to a brighter and better future for biologic drugs with the support of intelligent technology!"

About Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a world-leading high-tech biotechnology enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative biologic drugs. Sanyou has built the 4C business patterns that integrate "differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS", to accomplish the mission "to make the R&D easy for innovative biologics".

Sanyou has established an integrated innovative biologic drug R&D laboratory with advanced facilities, and has a professional team with the majority holding a Ph.D. or master degree. Sanyou has built three industry-leading innovative technology platforms featured by "super-trillion, integration, and intelligence", which are comprised of more than 50 sub-platforms with the core innovative super-trillion phage display platform, and supported by platforms of material preparation, biologics discovery, molecule optimization, in vitro and in

vivo efficacy, production cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D, industrialization development, etc.

Sanyou's business network has expanded to all parts of the world, including Asia, US and Europe, and established branches in Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego and London. Sanyou has established friendly business relationships with more than 1000 pharmaceutical companies, drug R&D institutions and diagnostics companies worldwide. Sanyou received National-level certification as a high-tech enterprise and a Specialized and Sophisticated enterprise, and passed the ISO9001 quality assurance certification and GB/T intellectual property management system certification.

SOURCE Sanyou Bio