HCM II Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCM II Corp (the“Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial of 20,000,000 units. The units are expected to be listed on The Stock LLC (“Nasdaq”) and begin trading tomorrow, August 16, 2024, under the ticker symbol“HONDU.” Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols“HOND” and“HONDW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on August 19, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.



The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution. Its primary focus, however, will be in completing a business combination with an established business of scale poised for continued growth, led by a highly regarded management team.

The Company's management team is led by Shawn Matthews, its Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Bischoff, its President and Chief Financial Officer. The Company's Board of Directors includes Andrew Brenner, Michael J. Connor and Jacob Loveless.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

