CTS Corporation Declares A Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LISLE, Ill., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) has declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on outstanding shares of common stock, without par value, to be paid on October 25, 2024, to of record at the close of business on September 27, 2024.



CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit .

