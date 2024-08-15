Winnebago Industries Board Of Directors Approves 10% Increase To Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly dividend for 41 consecutive quarters and has increased the quarterly dividend in each of the past 6 years.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that the company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share payable on September 25, 2024, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2024. Today's dividend declaration represents a 10 percent increase, or $0.03 per share, from the previous quarter.



“Increasing the quarterly dividend in the current economic environment demonstrates the Board's confidence in our future, our commitment to driving shareholder value and the resilience of the outdoor recreation industry,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries' president and chief executive officer.“Our healthy balance sheet and strong cash flows allow us to invest in profitable growth while maintaining a balanced approach to capital allocation that consistently benefits our shareholders.”

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for 41 consecutive quarters.

“We remain committed to building a high-performing culture that delivers on our purpose to elevate every moment outdoors for our customers,” said Happe.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit .

