North Avenue Education Expands To Lake Oswego, Oregon With Offering SAT, ACT, And College Essay Classes

LAKE OSWEGO, OREGON, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- North Avenue Education , a leading provider of academic tutoring and test preparation services, has announced the opening of its newest location in Lake Oswego. The new location, which officially opened its doors on January 1, 2024, will offer a range of services, including SAT and ACT prep, AP and IB tutoring, college essay coaching, study skills and executive function coaching, and enrichment tutoring for reading, writing, and math.

With a mission to empower students to reach their full potential, North Avenue Education has been providing top-notch academic support and test preparation services for over a decade. The company's expansion to Lake Oswego is a testament to its commitment to making quality education accessible to students in the Pacific Northwest.

"We are thrilled to open our new location in Lake Oswego and bring our proven methods and personalized approach to students in the area," said Scott Clyburn, Founder and Director of North Avenue Education. "Our team of experienced tutors and coaches are dedicated to helping students achieve their academic goals, and we are excited to be a part of the vibrant Lake Oswego community."

The Lake Oswego location will offer both 1:1 and group classes for all its services, providing students with flexible options to fit their needs. The fall SAT, ACT, and college essay preparation classes are now enrolling, with limited spots available. Interested students and parents can visit the North Avenue Education website to learn more and sign up for classes.

North Avenue Education's new location in Lake Oswego is at 525 3rd St. Suite 200, Lake Oswego, OR 97034 . For more information about the services and classes offered, visit lake-oswego .

