WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES PRICING OF NOTES OFFERING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:

WES ) ("WES") announced today that its subsidiary, Western Midstream Operating, LP ("WES Operating"), has priced an offering of $800 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.45% senior notes due 2034 at a price to the public of 99.743% of their face value. The offering of the senior notes is expected to close on August 20, 2024 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay a portion of WES

Operating's maturing 3.100% Senior Notes due 2025 and 3.950% Senior Notes due 2025, and for general partnership purposes, including the funding of capital expenditures.

TD Securities (USA) LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, copies of which may be obtained from TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or by phone at (855) 495-9846; BofA Securities, Inc., 201 North Tyron Street, NC1-022-02-25, Charlotte, NC 28255, Attn: Prospectus Department, by phone at (800) 294-1322 or by email at [email protected] ; MUFG Securities Americas, Inc., 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th

Floor, New York, NY 10020 or by phone at (877) 649-6848; and PNC Capital Markets LLC, 300 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or by phone at (855) 881-0697. An electronic copy of the prospectus and the related prospectus supplement is available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at .



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The offer is being made only through the prospectus as supplemented, which is part of a shelf registration statement that became effective on March 30, 2023.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

WES is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming,

WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES, WES Operating, and their general partners believe that their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release, including WES Operating's ability to close successfully on the senior notes offering and to use the net proceeds as described herein. See "Risk Factors" in WES's and WES Operating's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024, and other public filings and press releases. Except as required by law, neither WES nor WES Operating undertakes the obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Daniel Jenkins

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

866-512-3523

Rhianna Disch

Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

866-512-3523

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP