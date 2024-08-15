Choice Financial Group, Inc. Named To The 2024 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Choice Group has been named to the 2024 5000 list, recognizing it as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

- Robert J. Hilb, CEOVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Choice Financial Group (CFG) proudly announced its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 , an esteemed ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This ranking provides a data-driven insight into the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment: independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Notable companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle and Patagonia first gained national attention as Inc. 5000 honorees.“We are honored to be featured on this year's Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. Choice Financial Group has rapidly expanded to 43 locations through 25 acquisitions, now serving over 50,000 clients nationwide. Our robust growth is driven by a strategic mix of aggressive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and organic expansion. Believing in the power of partnerships, we leverage strategic alliances to offer our clients unparalleled resources and set new industry standards”” said Robert J. Hilb, CEO of CFG.Achieving a spot on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to a company's remarkable performance and growth. This year's list demonstrates extraordinary progress, with the 2024 Inc. 5000 companies showcasing a staggering three-year average growth rate of over 500% and a median growth rate of 165%. Collectively, these companies generated $209 billion in revenue in 2023 and created over 1 million jobs over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 43 offices in 18 states.

