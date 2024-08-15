Covering Central Florida To Provide Health Coverage Information At Florida Kids & Family Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Covering Central Florida

Get Free Coverage Assistance and Explore Family Fun at the Florida Kids & Family Expo

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Central Florida residents will have the opportunity to learn about their health coverage options at the upcoming Florida Kids & Family Expo. Covering Central Florida , a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational information on health coverage, will be present at the event on August 17th and 18th at the Orange County Center.The event, which will run Saturday and Sunday, will feature a variety of activities and resources for families. Covering Central Florida will have a booth set up where their navigators will be available to provide information on health coverage options through the Health Insurance Marketplace , Medicaid/CHIP, and FL Kidcare. Families can also receive free enrollment assistance from the navigators.According to Covering Central Florida, many families in the area are unaware of the health coverage options available to them. The organization aims to bridge this gap by providing educational resources and assistance to those in need. By participating in the Florida Kids & Family Expo, Covering Central Florida hopes to reach a wider audience and help more families gain access to affordable health coverage."We are excited to be a part of the Florida Kids & Family Expo and have the opportunity to educate families about their health coverage options," said Covering Central Florida. "Our navigators are dedicated to helping families navigate the complex world of health coverage and we encourage everyone to stop by our booth to learn more and get free enrollment assistance."The Florida Kids & Family Expo is a family-friendly event that offers something for everyone. In addition to Covering Central Florida's booth, there will be over 150 exhibitors, live entertainment, and interactive activities for kids. Admission to the event is free and attendees can also enter to win prizes and giveaways. For more information, visit the Florida Kids & Family Expo website.Covering Central Florida navigators work for the Primary Care Access Network (PCAN), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Florida residents access health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace. Their certified navigators offer free, in-person assistance to help you compare plans, understand financial assistance options, and enroll in the best health coverage for your needs. Services are available in multiple languages, including English, Español, Kreyol, and Português.

