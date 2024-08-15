Highpoint Technology Solutions Announces Degree Audit Wizard - Introducing A Game-Changer In Peoplesoft Degree Audit Setup And Maintenance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HighPoint announces an exciting development that strives to streamline and enhance the setup and maintenance of PeopleSoft Degree Audit within academic institutions.

We are proud to introduce Degree Audit Wizard, a revolutionary solution designed to alleviate the complexities associated with configuring Degree Audit systems. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation, our team is working on a tool that empowers universities and colleges to efficiently manage their academic requirements and ensure accurate student progress tracking.

Key features of Degree Audit Wizard include:

Our user-friendly interface simplifies the setup process, reducing the learning curve and enabling staff to navigate effortlessly through configuration steps.All rules created using DAW will reside inside PeopleSoft Degree Audit tables enabling institutions to keep all current processing and reporting inside PeopleSoft.DAW will allow institutions to visualize the degree requirements in a user-friendly manner.Experience unparalleled accuracy with best practices incorporated into the rule building process and maximizing efficiency in Degree Audit setup.Our dedicated support team is committed to providing prompt assistance and guidance, ensuring a smooth transition and ongoing satisfaction.

"In our commitment to empower institutions advancing education and supporting academic institutions, we are pleased to offer Degree Audit Wizard under a free-of-charge licensing model till December 2029 ", George Amalor Founder & CEO.

We will be unveiling our designs starting this Fall to design partner institutions (two AAU, two R1 state universities and one community college). We anticipate the product to be delivered in early 2025. We invite PeopleSoft Higher Education institutions to explore the possibilities of DAW to revolutionize their Degree Audit setup process. If you would like to receive regular updates from us, please notify us of your interest at [email protected] .

About HighPoint: HighPoint has partnered with over 175 PeopleSoft Campus Solutions institutions and are the leaders in student success solutions for PeopleSoft institutions. The company believes in helping institutions get more out of their Oracle/PeopleSoft investments through better outcomes, faster deployments and compelling user experiences. HighPoint products include a broad array of solutions for Enrollment, Registrar, Advising, Student Success, Student Affairs and Financial Aid offices.

