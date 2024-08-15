Secureworks To Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results On September 5, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX ) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2025 results on Thursday, September 5, 2024, before the open of regular U.S. stock trading hours.



Secureworks® will host a call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m., Eastern time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company's website at .

The webcast will be archived at the same location.



About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX ) is a global cybersecurity leader that secures human progress with Secureworks TaegisTM, a SaaS-based, open XDR platform built on 20+ years of real-world detection data, security operations expertise, and threat intelligence and research. Taegis is embedded in the security operations of thousands of organizations around the world who use its advanced, AI-driven capabilities to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

