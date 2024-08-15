Alpine American Legion To Host Spectacular Fundraiser And Music Festival Under The Old Oak Tree

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Uniting Hearts and Honoring Heroes in Alpine, CA

ALPINE , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Alpine American Legion Post 258 is set to host a transformative fundraising event on August 17, 2024, commencing at 1:00pm. This event, held beneath the shade of The Old Oak Tree, promises an exciting lineup of activities including a Cornhole Tournament, Silent Auction featuring generous support from local businesses, Opportunity Drawing, Dunk Tank, and a delightful array of food options ranging from Snow Cones to much more. The highlight of the day will be a captivating Music Festival featuring four sensational local bands: The Cee Cee Music Project, Band of Brothers, Gale & The 'OlBoys, and Ophelia Vibe.At the heart of this event lies a noble cause. All proceeds generated from this festivity will directly benefit the Alpine American Legion's mission of renovating and maintaining their facilities, as well as furthering their dedication to serving fellow service members, veterans, their families, and the larger community with honor and distinction.Post 258 stands as a staunch pillar of support within the community, with a rich history of service spanning three decades. Encompassing a spirit of mutual helpfulness, this patriotic veterans organization has been a constant source of support during times of need, including providing essential aid to emergency responders in both current and previous crises.Despite facing the financial challenges of escalating rent and upkeep costs, Post 258 shines brightly as a beacon of comfort, offering daily meals, camaraderie, entertainment, and valuable resources to all who walk through their doors. Notably, the Post has been the recipient of a prestigious Neighborhood Reinvestment Program Grant from the County of San Diego Supervisor Joel Anderson's Office, enabling essential infrastructure upgrades such as replacing leaking roofs and enhancing security measures. However, the legion's unwavering commitment to their cause propels them towards the realization of many more vital initiatives.The upcoming fundraiser and music festival symbolize a continuation of Post 258's legacy of warmth, inclusivity, and unwavering dedication to veterans and their families from diverse backgrounds. As the Alpine community rallies together to support this exceptional event, they embody the spirit of unity and gratitude, honoring those who have served with valor and sacrifice.For more information and to support this cause, please visi tFacebook:Join us under The Old Oak Tree for a day of celebration, music, and giving back! Together, we can make a difference.About Alpine American Legion Post 258:Alpine American Legion Post 258 is a venerable veterans organization dedicated to fostering mutual helpfulness and serving the Alpine community for over 30 years. Pivotal in providing support to service members, veterans, their families, and local emergency responders, the Post offers essential resources, camaraderie, and a warm refuge for those in need. Through events like the fundraiser and music festival, Post 258 continues its legacy of honor and service to the community. For further info and community updates please visit us onAlpine American Legion Post 258 Contact:Name: Jill FlemingPhone: (619) 445-2221Cell: (928) 941-0338Email: ...MEDIA CONTACT:Name: Jessica KopachEmail: ...Phone: 805-570-2599

Jessica Kopach

The JKO Agency

