Manhattan Mini Storage Unveils New Joe Biden Billboard Amid Political Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Mini Storage continues its tradition of bold and witty commentary with the unveiling of its latest billboard, striking the theme of an unprecedented 2024 Presidential race. This new installation, prominently displayed across New York City, humorously addresses Joe Biden's recent announcement to drop out of the 2024 election, offering a storage solution for his upcoming downsizing needs.

Manhattan Mini Storage billboard provokes humor and civil action this November.

Manhattan Mini Storage delivers another punchline in the 2024 political season -offering a storage solution for Joe Biden's big move after his decision to exit the race.

Manhattan Mini Storage Billboard on W 44th Street, which read“Store Old Things Here, Not the White House”, set the tone for a series of eye-catching ads that engage New Yorkers with and a touch of satire.”

Replacing January's provocative billboard that highlighted American voter concerns - Joe Biden and Donald Trump's ages, this new version reinforces Manhattan Mini Storage's role as an unexpected yet impactful voice in the political conversation.

In collaboration with Rock the Vote, a bipartisan nonprofit dedicated to voter registration and participation, Manhattan Mini Storage launched the #VoteManhattanMiniStorage campaign earlier this year. The campaign aims to encourage all New Yorkers to register to vote or update their voter registration ahead of the Presidential election on November 5th.

"We believe in the power of humor to spark change, but we also understand the importance of civic duty, which is why we're proud to support voter registration across New York City," said Sarah Little, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Manhattan Mini Storage. "In fact, voters in any state can use this link to update their information and exercise their right this November."

New Yorkers can check their voter registration status easily by texting MMSVotes to 788-683 or visiting .

View the full lineup of Manhattan Mini Storage 2024 election billboards here .

About Manhattan Mini Storage:

At Manhattan Mini Storage, we're more than just storage providers; we're part of the NYC fabric. Dedicated to innovative New York City storage solutions and community engagement, we've been bringing a unique blend of humor and practicality to meet the city's diverse needs for over 50 years. With more than 20 locations across Manhattan and the boroughs, you can find us at a location near you. For further details, visit our website at .

